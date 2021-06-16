Warren Co. still working to socialize 56 dogs rescued 6 weeks ago

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - It’s been more than a month since the Humane Association of Warren County rescued dozens of dogs from Texas and none have made it out for adoption.

Crate by crate the chihuahuas were plucked from a hoarding situation in Texas and brought to the Humane Association of Warren County to find them a better home.

“The chihuahuas had to double and triple up in kennels so when they do that they feed off of each other. So, if they’re scared of someone approaching the kennel one sounds off then all 56 sound off at one time,” Joanna Hurley with the association said.

Hurley says getting the dogs socialized enough for adoption has been a challenge because they would like to work one on one with each dog. Many have gone to foster homes through partnerships with rescues, but there is still work to be done.

“When they come from these hoarding situations they’ve had no socialization. They don’t know about noises in the big bad world, they don’t know about strangers in the big bad world, they’ve only been there with that pack of dogs,” Hurley said.

Hurley says the shelter could always use donations but added volunteer fosters would help move the process along.

“That’s why we want to take our time in this endeavor is to be sure we’re setting not only the dogs up for success but the new owners up for success so they know these things that can happen,” she said.

The shelter still has dogs that need work from two other large-scale rescues in West Virginia and Tennessee but Hurley says they’re working through each case.

“It takes a village to do these kinds of rescues. We can’t do it alone. I couldn’t do it without my staff, my staff couldn’t do it without the community so every link in the chain is an important link,” Hurley said.

Hurley says part of the hold-up is they’re waiting for the courts to release the dogs from their Tennessee rescue but without that order and more fosters to help with the Texas rescue the shelter has been pretty busy.

