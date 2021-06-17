Contests
3.8-magnitude Indiana earthquake felt in Tri-State

Damage was reported in Clermont County, and shaking could be felt as far away as Florida.
An earthquake in eastern Indiana could be felt in the Tri-State, according to the USGS.
An earthquake in eastern Indiana could be felt in the Tri-State, according to the USGS.(USGS)
By Brian Planalp
Published: Jun. 17, 2021 at 5:19 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A 3.8-magnitude earthquake that originated in western Indiana caused reports of shaking in Greater Cincinnati.

The earthquake began around 3:18 p.m. with an epicenter in Bloomingdale, Indiana, according to the United States Geological Survey.

The USGS measures intensity by surveying those who say they felt shaking. The survey delivers key responses such as people waking up, movement of furniture, damage to chimneys and cumulative destruction. The system is anecdotal, and the resulting 1-10 scale is based purely on observations.

The highest reported intensity, according to the USGS, was a “level 5″ in Cayuga, Indiana, where moderate shaking and very light damage took place.

In Greater Cincinnati, the USGS collected 22 reports of “level 2″ intensity, meaning only a few nearby people felt weak shaking and no observed damage took place.

One “level 5″ intensity report was made in Clermont County, the USGS’s response map shows.

Bloomingdale is located 183 miles from Downtown Cincinnati.

Past 200 miles from the earthquake’s epicenter, the average observed intensity falls below the observable range, but shaking was reported as far away as Albuquerque, New Mexico and Clearwater, Florida.

According to the USGS, the earthquake was a “shallow quake,” occurring at a depth of just seven kilometers.

An earthquake with a magnitude of 3 is around the minimum that can be felt by humans, according to the USGS. The energy equivalent of an earthquake in that range is around 50,000 kilograms of explosives.

Magnitude is measured logarithmically, meaning an earthquake with a magnitude of 4 has tenfold the energy of an earthquake with a magnitude of 3 (as measured in amplitude by a seismogram.)

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

