8 restaurants at Oakley Kitchen Food Hall opening for dining

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - All eight restaurants in Oakley Kitchen Food Hall will soon be open for indoor dining.

At the moment, six are open for carryout, but Oakley Kitchen representatives say soon you’ll be able to get a drink at the bar and enjoy sitting down to eat at all the kitchens.

Cecilia Benedetti and her stepson, Vinnie, run Onolicious. They opened last week, and they say customers are loving their Hawaiian plate lunches.

“We have beef skewered sticks, Hawaiian pulled pork, chicken, two scoops of rice, whatever meat you choose,” said Benedetti.

Next to Onolicious sits Khana Gourmet Indian Grill, La Petite Frite Cincy, and Jimmie Lou’s.

“When you think of New Orleans, you think of Po’Boys, gumbo, jambalaya, and that’s what I’m bringing here. Like, all the comfort foods of New Orleans,” said chef/owner of Jimmie Lou’s, Jeffery Harris.

There are kitchens here serving up Italian to middle eastern to “new school” BBQ.

To check out the kitchens and order online, click here.

