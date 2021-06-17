Contests
Affordable housing project unveiled on Vine Street in OTR

It’s part of a larger effort to create more affordable housing in the neighborhood.
By Mike Schell and Brian Planalp
Published: Jun. 17, 2021 at 6:37 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A $14 million affordable housing project is now open on Vine Street in Over-the-Rhine.

Project leaders and community stakeholders cut the ribbon Thursday afternoon on Perseverance, located in the 1500 block of Vine Street.

The project, which includes three rehabbed buildings and one infill building, brings 32 residential apartments subsidized by the Department of Housing and Urban Development. The units are available to people making 30-60 percent of the area median income.

Anthon Weathersby is one of Perserverance’s first tenants.

“I love it,” he said. “it’s like a small mansion. I’ve got so much room in there, I don’t know if I’m coming or going.”

The units range from studios to three-bedrooms.

Perseverance also brings five ground-floor commercial spaces.

The project drew funding from a variety of sources and leveraged New Markets Tax Credits, federal and state Historic Tax Credits and Low-Income Housing Tax Credits.

It marks another step toward the completion of the Vine Street commercial corridor from Central Parkway north to Liberty Street, a reality all but unthinkable in the corridor’s gap-toothed days a decade ago.

It’s also part of a larger strategy being executed by 3CDC, OTR Community Housing and other partners to create more affordable housing in Over-the-Rhine.

”What I hope will happen is that we can continue to replicate this across all 52 neighborhoods, not just here in OTR,” said Vice Mayor Chris Smitherman.

3CDC is also moving forward with its Wilkommen project, which contains significant amounts of affordable housing throughout OTR. Meanwhile, city leaders in April announced the largest-ever commitment to affordable housing, a potential $65.5 million investment.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

