Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Austin: Al-Qaida could regroup in Afghanistan in 2 years

Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin testifies before a Senate Appropriations Committee hearing,...
Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin testifies before a Senate Appropriations Committee hearing, Thursday, June 17, 2021, on Capitol Hill in Washington.(Evelyn Hockstein/Pool via AP)
By Associated Press
Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — An extremist group like al-Qaida may be able to regenerate in Afghanistan and pose a threat to the U.S. homeland within two years of the American military’s withdrawal from the country, the Pentagon’s top leaders said Thursday.

It was the most specific public forecast of the prospects for a renewed international terrorist threat from Afghanistan since President Joe Biden announced in April that all U.S. troops would withdraw by Sept. 11.

At a Senate Appropriations Committee hearing, Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., asked Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and Gen. Mark Milley whether they rated the likelihood of a regeneration of al-Qaida or the Islamic State group in Afghanistan as small, medium or large.

“I would assess it as medium,” Austin replied. “I would also say, senator, that it would take possibly two years for them to develop that capability.”

Milley, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff and a veteran of the war in Afghanistan, said he agreed.

“I think that if certain other things happen — if there was a collapse of the government or the dissolution of the Afghan security forces — that risk would obviously increase, but right now I would say ‘medium’ and about two years or so,” Milley said.

The U.S. invaded Afghanistan after the Sept. 11, 2001, terror attacks on America, when the Taliban allowed al-Qaida safe haven in the country. The key goal of U.S and coalition troops in Afghanistan since then has been to prevent a resurgence and another attack against America or other allies.

Military leaders have consistently said that combat operations in Afghanistan have greatly reduced the number of al-Qaida there. But they say that both al-Qaida and IS continue to aspire to attack America.

The Pentagon has said the U.S. withdrawal after nearly 20 years in Afghanistan is a little more than half completed, and U.S.-led coalition partners also are leaving.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash closes I-275 in both directions at Loveland-Madeira Road.
Air Care called to serious crash on I-275
Ohio's fourth Vax-a-Million winners, announced on June 16.
Ohio’s 4th Vax-a-Million scholarship winner is from Cincinnati
A SWAT standoff in Harrison at the Best Western Hotel is over, police say.
Man dead in Harrison SWAT standoff
Ohio BMV: Renew your ID, driver license, vehicle registration before July 1
Ohio BMV: Renew your ID, driver license, vehicle registration before July 1
Family of deadly hit-skip crash victim want justice for father-of-three
Family of motorcyclist killed in I-275 crash angered by suspect’s lie

Latest News

A female pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle that crashed in Mt. Auburn Wednesday...
Man facing charges after pregnant woman, baby killed in Mt. Auburn crash
FILE - This updated handout photo provided by the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and...
EXPLAINER: The story of Juneteenth, the new federal holiday
Severe weather is possible Friday evening through Saturday morning.
TIMELINE: Severe storms possible Friday evening
A bill introduced by Democratic Sen. Bob Menendez of New Jersey and Republican Sen. Susan...
As COVID-19 crisis ebbs, some seeking 9/11-style commission