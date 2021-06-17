Baby raccoons rescued from couple’s car in Springdale drive-thru

SPRINGDALE, OH (WXIX) - Two raccoons had to be rescued from a vehicle in a fast-food drive-thru lane in the greater Cincinnati area.

Alaina Waldren and her fiance Alex Felczan said they were getting ice cream from the Culver’s restaurant in Springdale around 8:45 Sunday night when something startled them in the drive-thru line.

“It was scritch, scritch, scritch, thud, and then the drive-thru person had stuck his head out and was like ‘Oh my gosh. There are two baby raccoons underneath your car!’” Waldren said.

The couple immediately stopped and turned off the vehicle, stunned by what they saw.

“There’s just a cute little raccoon holding on for dear life as part of the suspension system,” Felczan said.

After realizing that two young, small raccoons were wedged in and underneath the vehicle, behind the tires, Waldren and Felczan called for help.

Beth Kelly with the Wildlife Emergency Services Team of Southwestern Ohio, or WEST, showed up to assist them. With her help, they were able to safely nudge one of the animals out.

“This was definitely the weirdest experience I’ve had as a rehabber thus far,” Kelly, the President and education director of WEST, said. “It [the raccoon] was in a place where I could take a crowbar and kind of poke at it, and luckily it went the right way, and it did exit the car and then ran off.”

According to the couple, the second raccoon was still scared, still stuck and much more stubborn. After getting assistance from police officers, the dog warden and some Good Samaritans, they were able to remove the raccoon, but only temporarily.

The animal ran back up and under the front left tire. Waldren said they had to pop the hood to try to access him. Finally, sometime after midnight, they rescued the raccoon, and he, like the other one, took off running.

WEST wildlife rehabilitator Selena Combs believes the babies were likely spooked by something nearby, which caused them to run toward and under the vehicle. She also believes the raccoons likely survived the ordeal.

“My guess is that was a little raccoon family. Momma was probably nearby. They were big juveniles,” Combs said. “They’re probably sleeping with her somewhere right now.”

Combs and Kelly said the best thing someone can do in a similar situation is call professionals for help.

