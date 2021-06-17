Band asking for help after trailer full of equipment stolen

HILLSBORO, Ohio (WXIX) - A rock band in Highland County is reeling after having a trailer full of equipment stolen.

Kevin Best, the drummer of The Vicarious, says he last saw the trailer full of gear about 2 p.m. Saturday.

He left it and was gone for a short while; during that time, a neighbors security camera caught a truck coming hooking up the trailer and driving off.

The band is asking the community to be on the lookout for the trailer and their gear.

“It was locked. I thought it was protected,” said Best.

The band says they’ve been accumulating gear for 17 years, “It’s been something we’ve built up over a lifetime almost. Items that we’ve toured with. Individually and together. Things we’ve gone in together on to further our musical career.”

The trailer didn’t have all of their equipment in it, but, Best says, it had a majority of it.

“Two full drum kits and then the cases and the road cases I built for the electronic kits, cymbals, mic cables. Justin had two guitar cabs in there. All of our PA equipment, speakers, the stands, microphones for the drums, microphones for vocals.”

He says the equipment might be hard to sell because much of it is branded with names and logos, but if the thief gets around that problem, he might be able to make $20,000 off it.

The items are insured, but with a show booked for this weekend, the band says they are in a pinch.

“We have all of these things that are booked and planned and people depending on us, and we’re depending on other people, so we’re going to honor those things and push forward as hard as we can and recoup as we can,” said Best.

If you see anything, the band is asking you to call the Highland County Sheriff’s Office.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.