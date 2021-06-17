Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Elderly cat spends birthday in animal shelter, celebrates by getting adopted

Sammy was adopted and will live out his golden years with a new family.
Sammy was adopted and will live out his golden years with a new family.(Cincinnati Animal CARE)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Jun. 17, 2021 at 3:52 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (Gray News) - Cincinnati Animal CARE pulled out all the stops for Sammy’s 19th birthday.

The cat arrived at the facility last week when his owner had to go into assisted living and Sammy could not go with them.

When the staff at Kitty City learned it was Sammy’s birthday, they threw him a birthday celebration -- complete with party hats and bright decorations.

While it’s not confirmed, one could assume he wished for a new furever home when he blew out the candle on his cake.

And lucky for Sammy, his wish came true. The sweet, carefree guy will live out his golden years with a new, loving family.

Coincidentally, Sammy was not the only senior feline in the facility. There are several other older cats who are also looking for a caring family to spend the rest of their years with.

Anyone who is thinking about adopting a pet should be prepared to provide a safe, loving home with no major life changes in the foreseeable future that could jeopardize that.

Caption

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash closes I-275 in both directions at Loveland-Madeira Road.
Air Care called to serious crash on I-275
Ohio's fourth Vax-a-Million winners, announced on June 16.
Ohio’s 4th Vax-a-Million scholarship winner is from Cincinnati
A SWAT standoff in Harrison at the Best Western Hotel is over, police say.
Man dead in Harrison SWAT standoff
Ohio BMV: Renew your ID, driver license, vehicle registration before July 1
Ohio BMV: Renew your ID, driver license, vehicle registration before July 1
A female pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle that crashed in Mt. Auburn Wednesday...
Man facing charges after pregnant woman, baby killed in Mt. Auburn crash

Latest News

Sally Ride, the first U.S. woman in space, and poet and author Maya Angelou are among female...
US Mint to issue quarters honoring notable American women
FILE - In this Jan. 28, 2021 file photo, President Joe Biden signs a series of executive orders...
Biden signs bill making Juneteenth a federal holiday
FILE - In this Nov. 25, 2020 file photo, workers scan ballots as the Fulton County presidential...
Reports detail tense moments with Georgia election monitors
The driver is expected to be OK.
Teen lifeguards save man from burning car in West Chester