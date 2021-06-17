FC Cincinnati hosts first full capacity match

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Saturday marks the first time FC Cincinnati can hold a full-capacity match at TQL Stadium.

The capacity will be up to 26,000, and it will only have seats blocked off in between the players’ benches per Major League Soccer rules.

“We’re going to have right up against 26,000, and it’s going to be a fun time to celebrate in here,” said Supporter Group Liaison Brandon Jones.

Single-game tickets went on sale in early June and the heartbeat of the club, The Bailey, is set to pack the north end zone.

For this match and the match against Columbus, tickets sold out in The Bailey very quickly. “It will be 3,100 in here very strong giving us a great environment,” Jones added.

FC Cincinnati will be kicking off for the first time in three weeks playing its third match at home this season.

Great gig spending my workday at TQL Stadium as the first full-capacity match here takes place at 7:30 Saturday Night. LIVE in the west end this morning @fox19 pic.twitter.com/MUHNANV6TE — Drew Amman (@DrewAmman) June 17, 2021

“It’s only two hours, it’s non-stop action, to see this Bailey twice the size of Nippert Stadium, it’s going to be a fun time for fans,” FC Cincinnati President Jeff Berding said.

Gates will open 90 minutes prior to kickoff at 7:30 p.m. Saturday when 1-4-1 FC Cincinnati hosts 4-2-1 Colorado Rapids.

“Restaurant owners, bar owners have suffered. Make a day of it...come down. Park in Washington Park, OTR, The Banks, take the streetcar over. Arrive early.

We want people to have their app ready, their FC Cincinnati App. We want you to be able to get into the stadium and be settled,” Berding added.

Saturday will be the first of three matches in eight days for FC Cincinnati.

Single-match tickets are available at 513-977-9425 and on FC Cincinnati’s website.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.