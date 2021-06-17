Contests
Friends play ‘Sweet Home Alabama’ for 7 hours on road trip

By Lauren Victory
Updated: 50 minutes ago
CHICAGO (WBBM) - Masking tape in hand, Robert Carpenter worried his dash cameras would fall.

“Sam, be careful bro. We got the setup,” he said as his cell phone and a GoPro captured the action.

Kids these days like to record the crazy things they do.

“We were intending to do a road trip regardless, and I figured might as well do something with YouTube and social media while we do the road trip,” Carpenter, 20, said.

He announced his plan in a YouTube video.

“Alright guys, we are about to be starting the challenge where we literally drive from Illinois to Alabama in the car, listening to ‘Sweet Home Alabama’ the entire way,” he said to his 1,000 followers.

The popular Lynyrd Skynyrd tune played for seven hours on repeat.

“I figured it out. It was around 94 times,” said Carpenter’s buddy Jacob Hove. “Probably about the last two hours, I started getting a headache, and then I just starting losing it. I couldn’t comprehend that I’m still doing this.”

“It’s just such a ridiculous thing,” Carpenter added. “No one would do that in their right mind. It makes zero sense.”

So why do it?

To share hilarious moments like when Hove spotted the sign at the Alabama border.

“Yes,” he screams. “Turn it off. Push the button. Turn it all off.”

The boys ended by posing with an actual “Sweet Home Alabama” sign at the state border.

“Everyone said it was stupid, and it was, but we did it,” Carpenter said in one of his videos.

In addition to YouTube, some snippets of their trip are posted to TikTok, too, where Carpenter has accumulated 165,000 followers.

“It was very interesting,” said driver Sam Frankovich. “I probably won’t do it again.”

Before heading back to Illinois, the three childhood buddies would also hit Texas and few other spots.

Hove banned his comrades from playing “Sweet Home Alabama” on the way back.

The story could have ended there but WBBM reached out to Lynyrd Skynyrd to see what they thought about the road trip.

“Oh, my God. Seven hours? Seven hours of Sweet Home Alabama? I don’t think I could do that,” said lead singer Johnny Van Zant. “You guys are nuts.”

Despite questioning their sanity, he invited Carpenter, Hove and Frankovich to a concert so he can meet them.

There’s just one caveat.

“We only play ‘Sweet Home Alabama’ once a night,” Van Zant said.

Copyright 2021 WBBM via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

