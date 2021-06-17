Gov. DeWine to lift COVID-19 State of Emergency Friday

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WXIX) - In a press conference Thursday, Gov. Mike DeWine announced the ending of Ohio’s COVID-19 State of Emergency health orders Friday.

The governor announced the ending of the order, but encouraged citizens to stay vigilant due to varients and possible resurgence, “people who are not vaccinated still run a significant risk.”

The order was originally signed on March 9, 2020.

He also announced that regulations at nursing homes and assisted living will be lifted. The only regulation that remains is unvaccinated employees will continue to be tested for COVID-19.

