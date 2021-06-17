Contests
I-275 West closed for crash, Air Care called

All traffic is being diverted off Loveland-Madeira Road.
Crash closes I-275 in both directions at Loveland-Madeira Road.
Crash closes I-275 in both directions at Loveland-Madeira Road.(Ohio Department of Transportation)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jun. 16, 2021 at 9:28 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
SYMMES TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - Westbound Interstate-275 is closed at Loveland-Madeira Road due to a crash, according to Hamilton County Dispatch.

At least one person was trapped in a vehicle as of 9:30 p.m., a dispatcher confirmed.

UC Air Care was called to the scene.

Initially, both directions of the interstate were closed, but eastbound I-275 reopened around 9:37 p.m.

No word yet on injuries or what led to the crash.

We will continue to update this developing story as more information becomes available.

