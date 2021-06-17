Contests
KY to offer bonus or incentive to get people back to work, governor says

By Trevor Peters
Published: Jun. 17, 2021 at 1:38 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - On Thursday, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said the state is working on a back-to-work bonus or incentive to encourage people to get off unemployment.

For now, he says the extra $300 pandemic unemployment insurance will stay.

“So what we are trying to do is thread the needle. We need people to get off pandemic unemployment before it would run out in September or before any decision we make before then. At the same time, those that are having childcare issues, we don’t want to lose those dollars that are helping them and flowing through the economy. Our aim is to try to thread that needle and to do it right. Not red or blue, just right,” Beshear said.

Ohio and Indiana have both announced the end of the extra $300 weekly pandemic unemployment insurance.

Beshear says the extra $300 put $34 million into the state’s economy a week and he doesn’t want to end it too quickly.

The governor said he will announce the bonus or incentive next week.

