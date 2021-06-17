‘A total shock:’ Long-time tenants of downtown building aghast at move-out notice

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Residents in a Downtown Cincinnati apartment building say its new owner is forcing them to move without enough notice.

The Court View Apartments on Court Street recently changed hands. The new owner, Vision and Beyond Capital Investments plans to renovate and reformat the building into 24 apartments and six ground-floor commercial spaces, according to our media partners at the Enquirer.

Sarah Ewing has lived in the apartments for nine years.

“I am not going anywhere. As far as I’m concerned, we’re not moving,” she said. “We’re not going anywhere until they speak to us as a group.”

Ewing says she first found out about the development plans on May 25, when her partner arrived home to a letter taped to their door.

A copy of the letter obtained by FOX19 NOW says the residents have 30 days to move out.

Previously, rent for a 1,200 sq.-ft. apartment in the building at Vine and Court streets was around $500. That’s far below market rate for an area steps from Over-the-Rhine that is rapidly redeveloping with significant institutional backing.

Across the street are Lalo Restaurant, Court Street Lobster Bar, Queen City Exchange and The Birdcage, a stretch branded by some “Low-TR.”

Kroger’s world headquarters sits catty-corner, and the new Court & Walnut Kroger store is just a block away (Hence: “Kro-TR.”)

3CDC’s overhaul of Court Street Plaza debuted last Saturday.

Still, some residents didn’t see the writing on the wall.

“We got together as a group, because we’re all freaking out and stressed out and upset, trying to figure out what are we supposed to do,” Ewing said. “Because this is our home. We don’t want to leave.”

Tim Reed has lived in the building for 19 years.

“What do you do? I wanted to stay here until I die,” he said. “That’s how much I love this building, how much I love the neighborhood, how much I love downtown. It was a total shock.”

Ewing says she received another letter from Vision and Beyond on Tuesday. That letter offers residents an additional two weeks in their apartments, with a new move-out date of July 2.

According to the letter, the company is also offering $300 to anyone who chose to move into a different Vision and Beyond property and $200 otherwise.

It’s cold comfort to the long-timers.

“We don’t have anywhere to live,” Ewing said. “This is our home. Many of us, we’ve all been trying to help each other find apartments. Everything is either not available because of COVID... Nobody is moving, and most people are probably behind on rent as it is.”

Reed says he’s not sure where he’s going to go yet but adds he doesn’t have a car so leaving downtown isn’t something he wants to do. He also says returning to the building at market-rate prices isn’t an option for him.

“Plus, what they’ve done to us, I wouldn’t want to live under anything they own,” he said.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.