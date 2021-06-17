Motorcyclist critically hurt in I-75 crash at Ronald Reagan ramp

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A motorcyclist was critically hurt in a crash on northbound Interstate 75 at the ramp to the Ronald Reagan Cross County Highway, Cincinnati police say.

Officers responded about 1 a.m. Thursday and closed the ramp shortly after.

The motorcyclist was taken to University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

