Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
Advertisement

Motorcyclist critically hurt in I-75 crash at Ronald Reagan ramp

A motorcyclist was critically hurt in a crash on northbound Interstate 75 at the ramp to...
A motorcyclist was critically hurt in a crash on northbound Interstate 75 at the ramp to westbound Ronald Reagan Cross County Highway, Cincinnati police say.(FOX19 NOW)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Jun. 17, 2021 at 3:44 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A motorcyclist was critically hurt in a crash on northbound Interstate 75 at the ramp to the Ronald Reagan Cross County Highway, Cincinnati police say.

Officers responded about 1 a.m. Thursday and closed the ramp shortly after.

The motorcyclist was taken to University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

FOX19 NOW will update this story as soon as police release more information.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A SWAT standoff in Harrison at the Best Western Hotel is over, police say.
Man dead in Harrison SWAT standoff
Family of deadly hit-skip crash victim want justice for father-of-three
Family of motorcyclist killed in I-275 crash angered by suspect’s lie
Crash closes I-275 in both directions at Loveland-Madeira Road.
Air Care called to searious crash on I-275
Ohio's fourth Vax-a-Million winners, announced on June 16.
Ohio’s 4th Vax-a-Million scholarship winner is from Cincinnati
Ohio BMV: Renew your ID, driver license, vehicle registration before July 1
Ohio BMV: Renew your ID, driver license, vehicle registration before July 1

Latest News

A female pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle that crashed in Mt. Auburn Wednesday...
Pedestrian killed in Mt. Auburn crash
Colerain Township grad Sean Horning, who won Ohio's 4th Vax-a-Million scholarship sweepstakes,...
Colerain Vax-a-Million winner, 17, wasn’t planning on college next year
Residents say they're being forced out of apartments downtown
‘A total shock:’ Long-time tenants of downtown building aghast at move-out notice
Crash closes I-275 in both directions at Loveland-Madeira Road.
Air Care called to searious crash on I-275