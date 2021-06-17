Nice today, humidity and storms tomorrow

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Mostly clear early this morning with a low near 56 prior to sunrise. Light winds out of the southeast wind will become southwesterly and increase to about 10 miles per hour, bringing in more humid air. Portions of the Tri-State are under an Air Quality Advisory until midnight. Highs are expected to reach 84 under mostly sunny conditions.

Tonight will remain mostly clear, with a low around 65. Friday starts mostly sunny, but afternoon clouds will build and there is a chance for showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 3 p.m. Highs around 90. Friday night is a First Alert Weather Day. Showers and thunderstorms may impact your Friday night plans.

Saturday won’t be a total wash out. Look for scattered showers and thunderstorms. Most of the day will be partly sunny, with a high near 86. Clouds stick around Saturday night along with a chance for scattered showers.

