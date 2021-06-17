Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
Advertisement

Nice today, humidity and storms tomorrow

By Olga Breese
Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Mostly clear early this morning with a low near 56 prior to sunrise. Light winds out of the southeast wind will become southwesterly and increase to about 10 miles per hour, bringing in more humid air. Portions of the Tri-State are under an Air Quality Advisory until midnight. Highs are expected to reach 84 under mostly sunny conditions.

Tonight will remain mostly clear, with a low around 65. Friday starts mostly sunny, but afternoon clouds will build and there is a chance for showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 3 p.m. Highs around 90. Friday night is a First Alert Weather Day. Showers and thunderstorms may impact your Friday night plans.

Saturday won’t be a total wash out. Look for scattered showers and thunderstorms. Most of the day will be partly sunny, with a high near 86. Clouds stick around Saturday night along with a chance for scattered showers.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A SWAT standoff in Harrison at the Best Western Hotel is over, police say.
Man dead in Harrison SWAT standoff
Crash closes I-275 in both directions at Loveland-Madeira Road.
Air Care called to serious crash on I-275
Family of deadly hit-skip crash victim want justice for father-of-three
Family of motorcyclist killed in I-275 crash angered by suspect’s lie
Ohio's fourth Vax-a-Million winners, announced on June 16.
Ohio’s 4th Vax-a-Million scholarship winner is from Cincinnati
Ohio BMV: Renew your ID, driver license, vehicle registration before July 1
Ohio BMV: Renew your ID, driver license, vehicle registration before July 1

Latest News

Olga Breese’s Thursday Morning & Midday Forecast
Olga Breese’s Thursday Morning & Midday Forecast
One More Day of Nice Humidity then Sticky Again
Another Nice Day - Friday night and Saturday morning are First Alert Weather Days
WED - THU Overnight Forecast Update
One More Day Then Sticky Again
One More Day Then Sticky Again