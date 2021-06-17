Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

NKY man sentenced for armed meth trafficking

Larry Clemons
Larry Clemons(Boone County Sheriff's Office)
By Kim Schupp
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COVINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - A Boone County man was sentenced after pleading guilty to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking.

Larry Ray Clemons, 40, was sentenced to 126 months.

According to Clemons’ guilty plea, on Aug. 31, 2020, law enforcement executed a search warrant at his address and found 13.74 grams of methamphetamine and cash in his pants pockets. 

Officers also found an additional 46.74 grams of methamphetamine, a loaded 9mm handgun, additional cash, and a digital scale in the residence. 

Clemons admitted that he intended to distribute the methamphetamine and that he possessed the firearm for protection in his drug trafficking, according to his plea.

Under federal law, Clemons must serve 85 percent of his prison sentence.

The investigation was conducted by the DEA and the Boone County Sheriff’s Office.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash closes I-275 in both directions at Loveland-Madeira Road.
Air Care called to serious crash on I-275
Ohio's fourth Vax-a-Million winners, announced on June 16.
Ohio’s 4th Vax-a-Million scholarship winner is from Cincinnati
A SWAT standoff in Harrison at the Best Western Hotel is over, police say.
Man dead in Harrison SWAT standoff
Ohio BMV: Renew your ID, driver license, vehicle registration before July 1
Ohio BMV: Renew your ID, driver license, vehicle registration before July 1
Family of deadly hit-skip crash victim want justice for father-of-three
Family of motorcyclist killed in I-275 crash angered by suspect’s lie

Latest News

TQL Stadium
FC Cincinnati hosts first full capacity match
Middletown police say Michael Bowlin broke into an apartment on Sunday and that led to a SWAT...
SWAT suspect on the run following burglary, Middletown police say
Middletown police searching for burglary suspect
Middletown police searching for burglary suspect
Gov. Mike DeWine is expected to appear at a news conference Thursday with the latest winners of...
DeWine introduces latest winners of Vax-a-Million sweepstakes