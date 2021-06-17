NKY man sentenced for armed meth trafficking

COVINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - A Boone County man was sentenced after pleading guilty to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking.

Larry Ray Clemons, 40, was sentenced to 126 months.

According to Clemons’ guilty plea, on Aug. 31, 2020, law enforcement executed a search warrant at his address and found 13.74 grams of methamphetamine and cash in his pants pockets.

Officers also found an additional 46.74 grams of methamphetamine, a loaded 9mm handgun, additional cash, and a digital scale in the residence.

Clemons admitted that he intended to distribute the methamphetamine and that he possessed the firearm for protection in his drug trafficking, according to his plea.

Under federal law, Clemons must serve 85 percent of his prison sentence.

The investigation was conducted by the DEA and the Boone County Sheriff’s Office.

