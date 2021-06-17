Contests
Ohio 63 ramp to SB I-75 reopens after truck crash

The ramp from Ohio 63 to southbound Interstate 75 is open again after a crash shut it down for...
The ramp from Ohio 63 to southbound Interstate 75 is open again after a crash shut it down for several hours Thursday morning, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Jun. 17, 2021 at 6:56 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The ramp from Ohio 63 to southbound Interstate 75 is open again after a crash shut it down for several hours Thursday morning, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

A dump truck overturned, spilling its load of sludge from nearby AK Steel, just before 5:30 a.m., the patrol’s Lebanon post said.

The driver was trapped in the vehicle.

First responders extricated him and took him to West Chester Hospital, a patrol dispatcher said.

His condition was not available.

