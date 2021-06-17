Overturned truck closes Ohio 63 ramp to SB I-75 for several hours

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The ramp from Ohio 63 to southbound Interstate 75 is expected to be shut down in Monroe for several hours Thursday due to an overturned dump truck, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

The dump truck overturned, spilling its load of sludge from nearby AK Steel, just before 5:30 a.m., the patrol’s Lebanon post said.

The driver was trapped in the vehicle. First responders extricated him and took him to West Chester Hospital, a patrol dispatcher said.

His condition was not immediately available.

The ramp will remain blocked while crews continue working to clean up the spill.

