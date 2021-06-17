Contests
Pedestrian dead in Reading Road crash

An out-of-control car crashed into a pedestrian and rammed into a building.
Crash on Reading Road kills pedestrian, authorities say.
Crash on Reading Road kills pedestrian, authorities say.(WXIX)
By Brian Planalp
Published: Jun. 16, 2021 at 10:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A pedestrian died Wednesday night after a crash on Reading Road, according to first responders at the scene.

The crash occurred at 8:20 p.m. in the 2400 block of Reading Road in Mt. Auburn, according to the Cincinnati Fire Department.

A sedan driving south on Reading at a high rate of speed lost control and struck a telephone pole, CFD says citing bystander accounts.

The car split the pole, then continued south on Reading out of control and hit the pedestrian.

The victim, CFD says, was “thrown a significant distance.”

The car then collided with the building at 2499 Reading Road and sustained heavy damage, according to CFD.

Bystanders were attempting CPR on the pedestrian as three occupants of the car got themselves out, CFD says.

Fire personnel assumed medical care of the pedestrian and transported them to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

The victim died there, according to first responders.

An occupant of the car was in “unstable condition” and was also transported, CFD says.

A second occupant was assessed and refused treatment, upon which police took that person into custody.

The third occupant fled the scene.

Duke Electric and Cincinnati Building Department officials also responded to the scene.

Cincinnati police are investigating.

