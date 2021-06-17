Contests
Arrest made in OTR murder of homeless man, police say

Witness say the man appeared to have been sleeping when he was shot to death.
Branden Caultron
Branden Caultron(Cincinnati Police Department)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jun. 17, 2021 at 4:54 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police on Thursday made an arrest in connection with Monday’s shooting that left a homeless man dead.

Police responded to a report of a person shot in the 1500 block of Goose Alley around 7:30 a.m.

Officers found John Barron, 53, dead at the scene.

Branden Caulton, 33, is charged with Barron’s murder, police say.

CPD’s Homicide unit, District One officers and District One’s Violent Crime Squad arrested Caulton on Thursday.

>> Homeless advocates sound alarm over shootings

Brian Garry with the Human Services Coalition says Barron was homeless.

Witnesses say construction workers first found Barron’s body and that the man appeared to have been sleeping when he was shot. A neighbor says she heard a loud boom just before 4:30 a.m.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call CPD’s Homicide Unit at (513) 352-3542.

