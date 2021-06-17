Contests
Police searching for missing woman with dementia

Margaret Louise Maynor, 75, got lost following her husband home to West Virginia
Margaret Louise Maynor, 75, got lost following her husband home to West Virginia(Hamilton Police Department)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jun. 17, 2021 at 2:25 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
HAMILTON, Ohio (WXIX) - An alert has been put out for a missing woman with dementia in Butler County.

Margaret Louise Maynor, 75, got lost following her husband home to West Virginia, according to the Butler County Sheriff’s Office. They say there is concerned for her well-being.

Hamilton police say Maynor was last seen in the 600 block of Easton Ave in Hamilton around 6 p.m. Wednesday. She was driving a 2015 Ford Escape 4 door with West Virginia license plate #DL7137.

Police describe Maynor as 5′8 200 lbs with sandy-colored hair and brown eyes.

Officials are asking that anyone who sees or has information about Maynor call 911.

