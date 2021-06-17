SWAT suspect on the run following burglary, Middletown police say

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WXIX) - Middletown police say they’re still looking for a man who broke into a home on Sunday.

A SWAT team was serving a search warrant to find Michael Bowlin when they surrounded a home in the 1700 block of Germantown Road on Tuesday night

Bowlin was believed to have been hiding in the attic but was never found.

Police say the search stemmed from a burglary at an apartment on Central Avenue.

Marlon Green, who lives in the apartment, says he came home from out of town on Sunday and noticed that someone had broken in.

“When I came home, I saw that somebody left golf clubs on my and I see marks on my door, and then the next thing I walk in and all my stuff is missing,” Green said.

Green says thankfully his landlord was able to capture part of the break-in on camera, but he doesn’t understand why his home was targeted.

“I think it’s kind of strange because they don’t live in this area, and I don’t know the people,” Green said.

Green’s family says they remain in fear knowing that Bowlin hasn’t been caught.

“I definitely feel violated. I feel like I’m being watched. I don’t feel safe right now and my family doesn’t feel safe,” Green said.

If you see Bowlin do not try to approach him, instead call Middletown police.

