Teen lifeguards save man from burning car in West Chester

WEST CHESTER, Ohio (WXIX) - Two teen lifeguards jumped into action and saved a man’s life after an accident in West Chester.

Carmen Eck, 18, and 16-year-old Alexa Thomas are lifeguards at Dutchland Woods Pool.

They said Wednesday night around 7 p.m. they were driving to get dinner when they saw two cars collide at the intersection of Butler-Warren and Tylersville Road.

Eck said they’re both trained in CPR and knew they had to get out and help.

She said they pulled over and ran to the car, which was smoking, and pleaded with the man to get out - saying he seemed to be in shock.

The lifeguards said the driver got out with seconds to spare.

“We were both very close to him like yelling, I was like ‘you need to get out of the car!’ as soon as he got out of the car it just went up in flames,” Eck said.

“I wasn’t going to let him just sit there because that wasn’t the right thing to do and people weren’t stopping,” Thomas said.

Shortly after getting the man out of the car, they said they heard another crash happen.

“She’s on the phone with 911 and I hear this big crash and I’m like ‘oh my gosh - another crash’ and we’re looking around and I’m like ‘I don’t see the other car that got hit’ and Carmen’s car is rolling across the intersection,” Thomas said.

“I saw my car rolling across all four lanes on Butler-Warren and down into a ditch,” Eck said.

Luckily, she said no one was hurt and the driver stopped.

The lifeguards said this is the first time they’ve put their skills to the test outside of the pool and they’re happy both drivers are going to be OK.

