TIMELINE: Severe storms possible Friday evening
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - We are expecting an increased chance for severe storms Friday evening through Saturday morning.
The Storm Prediction Center has part of the Tri-State in an enhanced risk for severe storms including parts of southeast Indiana, and north of Hamilton County in Ohio.
South of that line most of the region is in a slight risk for severe weather. Our southernmost counties are in a marginal risk.
The timing for the storms would begin as early as 8 p.m. moving from north to south. Several waves will move through and each could bring damaging winds, heavy rain, large hail and even isolated tornadoes.
Rainfall totals could be more than three inches in spots that get training rain meaning rain is persistent in these areas.
Storm chances continue through Saturday morning at around 10am. We will still see scattered rain and storms Saturday afternoon but they will not be severe.
