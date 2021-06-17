Contests
TIMELINE: Severe storms possible Friday evening

Severe weather is possible Friday evening through Saturday morning.
Severe weather is possible Friday evening through Saturday morning.(FOX19 NOW)
By Ashley Smith
Published: Jun. 17, 2021 at 1:02 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - We are expecting an increased chance for severe storms Friday evening through Saturday morning.

The Storm Prediction Center has part of the Tri-State in an enhanced risk for severe storms including parts of southeast Indiana, and north of Hamilton County in Ohio.

Friday at 9:30 p.m.
Friday at 9:30 p.m.(FOX19 NOW)

South of that line most of the region is in a slight risk for severe weather. Our southernmost counties are in a marginal risk.

Friday at 11 p.m.
Friday at 11 p.m.(FOX19 NOW)

The timing for the storms would begin as early as 8 p.m. moving from north to south. Several waves will move through and each could bring damaging winds, heavy rain, large hail and even isolated tornadoes.

Saturday at 8 a.m.
Saturday at 8 a.m.(FOX19 NOW)

Rainfall totals could be more than three inches in spots that get training rain meaning rain is persistent in these areas

Possible rain amount totals
Possible rain amount totals(FOX19 NOW)

Storm chances continue through Saturday morning at around 10am. We will still see scattered rain and storms Saturday afternoon but they will not be severe.

