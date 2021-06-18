1 dead in Walnut Hills double shooting

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - One man is dead in a Walnut Hills double shooting overnight, Cincinnati police say.

Shots rang out in the 3000 block of Walter Avenue near Altoona Street at 11:30 p.m. Thursday.

Two men were shot, and police say the youngest - who is estimated to be about 18-years-old, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The second victim, 36, was treated and released.

The assailant remains at large.

No arrests have been made while homicide detectives continue to investigate.

