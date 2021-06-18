Barricaded suspect firing at police in Covington

KENTON COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - Police are responding to a developing situation near Decoursey Avenue and East 31th Street in Covington.

A suspect barricaded in a house is shooting at police officers, according to a source.

A SWAT team arrived on scene around 9:50 p.m.

Neighbors say at least three police cruisers pulled up to the house around 8:45 p.m.

There have been more than 10 shots fired, according to witnesses.

Covington Police are on the scene of someone barricaded in a house who is shooting at police. Posted by Kody Fisher on Thursday, June 17, 2021

FOX19 NOW is at the scene.

We will continue to update this developing story as more information becomes available.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.