Brad Paisley coming to riverfront music venue at The Banks

By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jun. 18, 2021 at 5:42 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Brad Paisley is coming to the new ICON Festival Stage at Smale Park this summer.

The concert will take place on Aug. 22 with special guests Jimmie Allen and Kameron Marlowe, according to Music and Event Management, which owns the venue.

Tickets for the Cincinnati show go on sale to the public beginning at 10 a.m. on June 25 at Ticketmaster.com and ICONMusicCenter.com.

Paisley is the recipient of three GRAMMYs, two American Music Awards, 14 Country Music Association Awards and 15 Academy of Country Music Awards.

He has partnered with Vanderbilt Health in a national PSA to encourage fans to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

“It’s been a real difficult year, a nightmare for anyone who makes their living with a group of people,” Paisley said. “I feel very passionate about the chance we have for normalcy right now with the vaccine – there’s light at the end of the tunnel. I have a band and crew just waiting to get back out on the road. The more of us that Take the Shot the safer it will be for all of us to gather.”

