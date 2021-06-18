Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Cincinnati police working to get unregistered motorbikes, ATVs off the streets

Police said they are working to get the unregistered vehicles off the streets.
Police said they are working to get the unregistered vehicles off the streets.(KAIT)
By Amber Jayanth
Published: Jun. 18, 2021 at 4:09 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police say enough is enough and they are now going after unregistered quads and motorbikes on the streets.

Police said it’s been a problem for more than a year and said some of the riders may be connected to crimes.

One quad was captured on bodycam video speeding down the road on Calhoun Street while officers chased him before crashing and flipping over.

Police say off-road bikes and quads rolling recklessly through the streets are dangerous.

“These vehicles legally can’t be on the streets because they don’t have the equipment needed if they were involved in a vehicular crash,” Captain Craig Gregoire said.

Police say because of this type of recklessness they are not going to do any pursuits which could endanger others, but they are now focused on undercover operations to get the riders off the streets.

“So when the community says ‘hey, the cops aren’t doing anything,’ more than likely you don’t know whether they’re there or not because we’re not in uniform,” Gregoire said.

Police say that they are monitoring street videos and other types of surveillance to track the drivers down and they have had success.

Nine quads and bikes have been seized in the past three months.

“My message is to these individuals who think that this is okay, who think they can get away with it is we’re watching you and when you least expect it we’re going to get that quad runner or motorcycle,” Gregoire said.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A pregnant woman walking on a sidewalk was fatally struck and her baby also died, Cincinnati...
Driver charged in crash that killed pregnant pedestrian, baby
A suspect is firing at police in Covington.
Man shot and killed by police after standoff in Covington
An earthquake in eastern Indiana could be felt in the Tri-State, according to the USGS.
3.8-magnitude Indiana earthquake felt in Tri-State
Crash closes I-275 in both directions at Loveland-Madeira Road.
Air Care called to serious crash on I-275
Ohio's fourth Vax-a-Million winners, announced on June 16.
Ohio’s 4th Vax-a-Million scholarship winner is from Cincinnati

Latest News

The City of Cincinnati unveiled its new 'Black Lives Matter!' mural in 2020. A year later,...
Protective coating added to ‘Black Lives Matter!’ mural
150 dogs were found in a Tennessee home.
Foster homes needed for dogs from hoarding situation
Great Smoky Mountains National Park
Bear killed after attacking sleeping teen at Great Smoky Mountains campsite
Ohio BMV locations reopen
Extension on expired Ohio licenses, tags ends in 2 weeks