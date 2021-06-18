Cincinnati police working to get unregistered motorbikes, ATVs off the streets

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police say enough is enough and they are now going after unregistered quads and motorbikes on the streets.

Police said it’s been a problem for more than a year and said some of the riders may be connected to crimes.

One quad was captured on bodycam video speeding down the road on Calhoun Street while officers chased him before crashing and flipping over.

Police say off-road bikes and quads rolling recklessly through the streets are dangerous.

“These vehicles legally can’t be on the streets because they don’t have the equipment needed if they were involved in a vehicular crash,” Captain Craig Gregoire said.

Police say because of this type of recklessness they are not going to do any pursuits which could endanger others, but they are now focused on undercover operations to get the riders off the streets.

“So when the community says ‘hey, the cops aren’t doing anything,’ more than likely you don’t know whether they’re there or not because we’re not in uniform,” Gregoire said.

Police say that they are monitoring street videos and other types of surveillance to track the drivers down and they have had success.

Nine quads and bikes have been seized in the past three months.

“My message is to these individuals who think that this is okay, who think they can get away with it is we’re watching you and when you least expect it we’re going to get that quad runner or motorcycle,” Gregoire said.

