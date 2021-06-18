Cruiser hit, officer sent to hospital

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Cincinnati police cruiser was struck, sending an officer to the hospital overnight in a crash police say was caught on camera by a Metro bus.

The crash was reported about 12:30 a.m. Friday on Clifton Avenue near Martin Luther King Drive.

A gray Honda Accord carrying three people heading south on Clifton Avenue hit a cruiser traveling westbound on Martin Luther King Drive, according to police.

The officer was taken to University of Cincinnati Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries and is expected to be OK, police say.

One of the passengers in the vehicle also went to the hospital with a head injury.

The crash remains under investigation.

