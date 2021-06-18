Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Cruiser hit, officer sent to hospital

A Cincinnati police cruiser was struck, sending an officer to the hospital overnight, police...
A Cincinnati police cruiser was struck, sending an officer to the hospital overnight, police said Friday.(FOX19 NOW)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Jun. 18, 2021 at 5:01 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Cincinnati police cruiser was struck, sending an officer to the hospital overnight in a crash police say was caught on camera by a Metro bus.

The crash was reported about 12:30 a.m. Friday on Clifton Avenue near Martin Luther King Drive.

A gray Honda Accord carrying three people heading south on Clifton Avenue hit a cruiser traveling westbound on Martin Luther King Drive, according to police.

The officer was taken to University of Cincinnati Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries and is expected to be OK, police say.

One of the passengers in the vehicle also went to the hospital with a head injury.

The crash remains under investigation.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A female pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle that crashed in Mt. Auburn Wednesday...
Man facing charges after pregnant woman, baby killed in Mt. Auburn crash
Crash closes I-275 in both directions at Loveland-Madeira Road.
Air Care called to serious crash on I-275
Ohio's fourth Vax-a-Million winners, announced on June 16.
Ohio’s 4th Vax-a-Million scholarship winner is from Cincinnati
An earthquake in eastern Indiana could be felt in the Tri-State, according to the USGS.
3.8-magnitude Indiana earthquake felt in Tri-State
A suspect is firing at police in Covington.
Barricaded suspect fires at police in Covington

Latest News

This Saturday is Juneteenth, check out some of the celebrations around the city this weekend!
LIST: Juneteenth celebrations around the Tri-State
The Juneteenth flag outside the Hamilton County Courthouse in Downtown Cincinnati.
DeWine: Ohio to observe Juneteenth as state holiday
Winners in the 2021 St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway will be announced Friday. One person will win...
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway winners to be announced Friday
Friday and Saturday are First Alert Weather Days. Thunderstorms could be strong to severe...
First Alert: Strong to severe storms coming
One man is dead and another was hurt in a Walnut Hills shooting early Friday, Cincinnati police...
1 dead in Walnut Hills double shooting