Extension on expired Ohio licenses, tags ends in 2 weeks

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - If you’ve taken advantage of the COVID extensions granted by the State of Ohio BMV, you’re just about out of time.

Last year the Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles pushed back the annual requirement for driver’s license and vehicle tag renewals.

The exemption for late renewal expires at midnight on June 30, 2021.

Many of the services Ohioans rely on at the Ohio BMV can be accomplished online at www.OPlates.com.

If a customer must visit a location, they are strongly encouraged to use the “Get in Line, Online” virtual system to avoid the wait.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.