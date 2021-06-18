First Alert: Strong to severe storms coming

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Friday and Saturday are First Alert Weather Days.

Thunderstorms could be strong to severe Friday night and overnight into Saturday, says FOX19 NOW Meteorologist Olga Breese.

The main threats will be heavy rain, hail and high, damaging wind gusts.

Friday is starting off clear with comfortable temperatures in the 60s.

It will be sunny, but humidity will shoot up throughout the afternoon as more clouds roll in.

The high temperature will soar into the 90s with the heat index making it feel like the mid-90s.

By 6 p.m., storm action will move through the Tri-State.

This pattern of muggy, wet weather will continue Saturday and right through the middle of next week.

Clouds will clear Saturday afternoon, the sun will return and highs will be in the mid-to-upper 80s.

Father’s Day on Sunday will be hot.

Highs will reach the low 90s with a slight chance for morning and afternoon showers.

We are expected to dry out by 2 p.m.

