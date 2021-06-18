FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Severe Storms and Flooding Possible

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Friday and Saturday are First Alert Weather Days. Mostly clear this morning with a low around 63. While the day starts out mostly sunny, showers will begin to develop by midday. Storms are possible this afternoon and evening. Some could be severe and produce heavy rainfall. The with a high is expected to reach 92. Showers and thunderstorms will continue tonight and into Saturday morning. Lows drop into the upper 60s before sunrise.

The weekend starts wet. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible before 8 a.m., with a few lingering showers until noon. Cloud cover will begin to clear, and the afternoon will finish partly sunny with a high around 87.

Father’s Day will be hot. Highs will reach into the lower 90s on Sunday with a light chance for morning and afternoon showers. We are expected to dry out by 2 p.m.

