Foster homes needed for dogs from hoarding situation

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Officials say 150 dogs were found in a Tennessee home and now they are asking for your help.

HART is one of a handful of animal rescues that stepped in to help the dog hoarding situation.

“We step up because that’s what we do. You see this and you can’t not,” Shari Wyenandt with HART said.

Wyenandt is looking for experienced dog-lovers who may have room to open their hearts and homes to a special kind of situation.

“They’ve been in this wild environment for so long, they really are not going to know human touch. All they know are these crazy dogs around them having to fight for food,” she said.

The dogs will arrive in Cincinnati on Saturday. The rescue is looking for foster homes that can commit to taking in some of the dogs.

They say most are small or tiny breed dogs and most are females are pregnant.

“These dogs need time to gain trust. They need to learn how to be a dog and not have to fight for their food. Most will have food aggression. We are looking for someone with a lot of patience, dog experience and the ability to if they have other dogs. they will have to separate their other dogs for awhile,” Wyenandt said.

She says the response so far has been amazing for this difficult situation.

“Hoarding is like an addiction. I think when you get so far into how many dogs you have and it’s out of control then you are embarrassed or ashamed or afraid to ask for help. I would just rather someone ask for help when it gets this bad,” Wyenandt said.

If you are interested in being a foster, you are asked to visit their website to fill out a foster application.

