Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

‘Gorilla Glue Girl’ launches hair product line, inspired by her own hair challenges

The woman who put Gorilla glue in her hair has launched a new hair product line.
The woman who put Gorilla glue in her hair has launched a new hair product line.
By Debra Dolan
Published: Jun. 18, 2021 at 2:47 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Tessica Brown is known on the internet for using Gorilla Glue in her hair when she ran out of hairspray. Now, she has her own hair care line, inspired by the hair challenges she’s faced this year.

Brown posted a video on Instagram announcing her new “Forever Hair” products. In the video, she says she’s been working with professionals to develop a hair growth oil.

After struggling with hair and scalp damage after getting the Gorilla Glue removed, she started using the oil and says she is seeing growth in just a few months.

In addition to the oil, you know she had to add some products to keep your hair in place. Appropriately named, she has a Forever Hold hairspray and strongly advises against using Gorilla Glue.

“Bad, bad, bad idea,” Brown said in a TikTok video she posted in February after using the glue on her hair. “Y’all look. My hair, it don’t move. You hear what I’m telling you? It don’t move. I’ve washed my hair 15 times and it don’t move. Stiff where? Ma hair.”

If hair products aren’t your thing, Brown included a clothing line with the tagline, “bonded for life,” which quickly sold out.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A pregnant woman walking on a sidewalk was fatally struck and her baby also died, Cincinnati...
Driver charged in crash that killed pregnant pedestrian, baby
Crash closes I-275 in both directions at Loveland-Madeira Road.
Air Care called to serious crash on I-275
An earthquake in eastern Indiana could be felt in the Tri-State, according to the USGS.
3.8-magnitude Indiana earthquake felt in Tri-State
A suspect is firing at police in Covington.
Man shot and killed by police after standoff in Covington
Ohio's fourth Vax-a-Million winners, announced on June 16.
Ohio’s 4th Vax-a-Million scholarship winner is from Cincinnati

Latest News

FILE - In this Wednesday, June 9, 2021 file photo, President Joe Biden speaks to American...
US Catholic bishops OK steps toward possible rebuke of Biden
FILE - In this Jan. 28, 2021 file photo, President Joe Biden signs a series of executive orders...
Biden announces 300M COVID-19 shots given in 150 days
One person was killed, three wounded and nine others injured in reported drive-by shootings...
Motive sought for fatal string of Arizona freeway shootings
Great Smoky Mountains National Park
Bear killed after attacking sleeping teen at Great Smoky Mountains campsite