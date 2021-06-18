Ohio governor encourages, not mandates, COVID-19 vaccinations for student athletes

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine hosted a discussion on Friday morning regarding COVID-19 vaccinations and student athletes.

Remarks from the governor were delivered from Worthington, a suburb just north of Columbus.

A COVID-19 vaccination is not required for students to participate in school sports, but it is strongly encouraged, according to Gov. DeWine, so the athletic seasons can proceed without disruptions.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that everyone 12 years and older should get the COVID-19 vaccine.

The governor was joined by Ohio High School Athletic Association Director Doug Ute, the state’s Chief Medical Officer Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff, and coaches and athletes from area high schools who received the vaccine.

