Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Ohio governor encourages, not mandates, COVID-19 vaccinations for student athletes

Photo from the Ohio High School Athletic Association
Photo from the Ohio High School Athletic Association(Source: OHSAA)
By Chris Anderson
Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine hosted a discussion on Friday morning regarding COVID-19 vaccinations and student athletes.

Remarks from the governor were delivered from Worthington, a suburb just north of Columbus.

A COVID-19 vaccination is not required for students to participate in school sports, but it is strongly encouraged, according to Gov. DeWine, so the athletic seasons can proceed without disruptions.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that everyone 12 years and older should get the COVID-19 vaccine.

CDC: 'Known and potential benefits of COVID-19 vaccination outweigh the known and potential risks'

The governor was joined by Ohio High School Athletic Association Director Doug Ute, the state’s Chief Medical Officer Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff, and coaches and athletes from area high schools who received the vaccine.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A pregnant woman walking on a sidewalk was fatally struck and her baby also died, Cincinnati...
Driver charged in crash that killed pregnant pedestrian, baby
Crash closes I-275 in both directions at Loveland-Madeira Road.
Air Care called to serious crash on I-275
An earthquake in eastern Indiana could be felt in the Tri-State, according to the USGS.
3.8-magnitude Indiana earthquake felt in Tri-State
A suspect is firing at police in Covington.
Barricaded suspect fires at police in Covington
Ohio's fourth Vax-a-Million winners, announced on June 16.
Ohio’s 4th Vax-a-Million scholarship winner is from Cincinnati

Latest News

Migellic Young
Warrant: Mom made daughter bury 4-year-old sister in Charlotte backyard
An officer-involved shooting in Ross Township earlier this year is justified and no charges...
Deputy-involved shooting ‘justified,’ Prosecutor says
Tickets for the 2021 St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway, which were announced Friday, sold out back...
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway announced
Friday and Saturday are First Alert Weather Days. Thunderstorms could be strong to severe...
First Alert: Waves of storms arrive
A teen is dead in a Walnut Hills quadruple shooting overnight, Cincinnati police say.
Teen dead in Walnut Hills quadruple shooting