Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Protective coating added to ‘Black Lives Matter!’ mural

The new coating is expected to add longevity to the mural, which sits upon Plum Street outside Cincinnati’s city hall.
The City of Cincinnati unveiled its new 'Black Lives Matter!' mural in 2020. A year later,...
The City of Cincinnati unveiled its new 'Black Lives Matter!' mural in 2020. A year later, artists touched up the mural and added a protective coating.(City of Cincinnati)
By Andrea Medina
Published: Jun. 18, 2021 at 4:46 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Artists and community leaders unveiled a restored “Black Lives Matter!” mural on Friday outside city hall.

Plum Street, between 8th and 9th streets, has been closed for a week as artists fixed faded letters and vandalism that occurred on the mural during its one year of existence.

“We didn’t know the paint would fade that quick, especially with the cars running over it,” Alandes Powell, former Urban League board chair and mural coordinator, said on Monday.

The major addition this year is a clear overlay that hopefully protects the mural for the future.

The restoration project was privately funded last year, but this year the $118,000 will come from the city.

Powell says 70 to 80 percent of that money will go towards the artists.

The project is being done under the non-profit Black Art Speaks.

There are 17 lead artists, one for each letter and the exclamation point.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A pregnant woman walking on a sidewalk was fatally struck and her baby also died, Cincinnati...
Driver charged in crash that killed pregnant pedestrian, baby
A suspect is firing at police in Covington.
Man shot and killed by police after standoff in Covington
An earthquake in eastern Indiana could be felt in the Tri-State, according to the USGS.
3.8-magnitude Indiana earthquake felt in Tri-State
Crash closes I-275 in both directions at Loveland-Madeira Road.
Air Care called to serious crash on I-275
Ohio's fourth Vax-a-Million winners, announced on June 16.
Ohio’s 4th Vax-a-Million scholarship winner is from Cincinnati

Latest News

Police said they are working to get the unregistered vehicles off the streets.
Cincinnati police working to get unregistered motorbikes, ATVs off the streets
150 dogs were found in a Tennessee home.
Foster homes needed for dogs from hoarding situation
Great Smoky Mountains National Park
Bear killed after attacking sleeping teen at Great Smoky Mountains campsite
Ohio BMV locations reopen
Extension on expired Ohio licenses, tags ends in 2 weeks