Protective coating added to ‘Black Lives Matter!’ mural

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Artists and community leaders unveiled a restored “Black Lives Matter!” mural on Friday outside city hall.

Plum Street, between 8th and 9th streets, has been closed for a week as artists fixed faded letters and vandalism that occurred on the mural during its one year of existence.

“We didn’t know the paint would fade that quick, especially with the cars running over it,” Alandes Powell, former Urban League board chair and mural coordinator, said on Monday.

The major addition this year is a clear overlay that hopefully protects the mural for the future.

The restoration project was privately funded last year, but this year the $118,000 will come from the city.

Powell says 70 to 80 percent of that money will go towards the artists.

The project is being done under the non-profit Black Art Speaks.

There are 17 lead artists, one for each letter and the exclamation point.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.