‘We’re watching you:’ Cincinnati police go undercover targeting quads, dirt bikes

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police say enough is enough, and now they are cracking down on dirt bikes by taking some off the city’s streets.

Police say it’s been a problem for more than a year and they believe some of the riders may be connected to crimes.

The driver of a quad was recently captured on bodycam video zipping down Calhoun Street while officers chased him before crashing and flipping over. It is just one of several incidents that Cincinnati police say they are seeing across the city.

Police say the off-road bikes and quads rolling recklessly through the streets are dangerous.

”These vehicles legally can’t be on the streets because they don’t have the equipment needed if they were involved in a vehicular crash,” said CPD Cpt. Craig Gregoire.

Surveillance pictures were captured earlier this month of a group of motorcycle riders on West North Bend. Police say they were seen near a victim’s car at the time of a shooting.

A day later, body cam video was captured at a nearby BP Gas station. Police were trying to question a few quad riders about a connection to the shooting in North Bend when everyone scattered.

”You can see the carelessness these individuals have,” said Gregoire.

Police say because of this type of recklessness they are not going to do any pursuits which could endanger others, but they are now focused on undercover operations to get these riders off the streets.

”So, when the community says, ‘Hey the cops aren’t doing anything,’ more than likely you don’t know whether they’re there or not because we’re not in uniform,” said Gregoire.

Police say they are monitoring street videos and other types of surveillance to track down the people on the bikes, and they have had success.

A video from Cincinnati police shows about a dozen quad runners and off-road bikes that have been confiscated. Nine of the 13 quads and bikes have been seized in the past three months.

”My message to these individuals who think that this is ok, who think they can get away with it is, we’re watching you, and when you least expect it, we’re going to get that quad runner or motorcycle,” said Gregoire.

Police are asking people to register their video cameras with the department to help them better monitor the activity. They say even if you are at a stoplight and you see one of the bikes on the road, record a video if you can it safely.

