1 injured in Springdale crash, Hamilton Co. dispatcher says

Police were at the scene of a crash on I-275 in Springdale.
Police were at the scene of a crash on I-275 in Springdale.(ap newsroom)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jun. 19, 2021 at 9:53 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -One person is injured after a crash happened in Springdale, a Hamilton County dispatcher said.

According to the dispatcher, all of Eastbound I-275 was closed at State Route Four. A caller told dispatchers that there was a three to four-vehicle accident.

One person was transported to University of Cincinnati West Chester, the dispatchers said.

The injuries are unknown at this time.

Officers are investigating the cause of the accident.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

