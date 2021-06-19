1 injured in Springdale crash, Hamilton Co. dispatcher says

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -One person is injured after a crash happened in Springdale, a Hamilton County dispatcher said.

According to the dispatcher, all of Eastbound I-275 was closed at State Route Four. A caller told dispatchers that there was a three to four-vehicle accident.

One person was transported to University of Cincinnati West Chester, the dispatchers said.

The injuries are unknown at this time.

Officers are investigating the cause of the accident.

