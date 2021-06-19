Contests
Dearborn County under “Orange” travel watch

Aurora, IN.
Aurora, IN.(WXIX)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jun. 19, 2021 at 10:56 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
DEARBORN COUNTY, IN (WXIX) -Dearborn County Board of Commissioners declared a “orange” travel watch Saturday due to heavy rain and flooding.

Several roads are “flooded and impassible,” officials said.

“We encourage you to stay off the roadways and never drive into flood waters,” the commissioners said.

An orange (watch) travel status means that conditions are threatening to the safety of the public.

During a “watch” local travel advisory, only essential travel, such as to and from work or in emergency situations, is recommended, and emergency action plans should be implemented by businesses, schools, government agencies, and other organizations.

