Dearborn County under “Orange” travel watch

DEARBORN COUNTY, IN (WXIX) -Dearborn County Board of Commissioners declared a “orange” travel watch Saturday due to heavy rain and flooding.

Several roads are “flooded and impassible,” officials said.

“We encourage you to stay off the roadways and never drive into flood waters,” the commissioners said.

An orange (watch) travel status means that conditions are threatening to the safety of the public.

During a “watch” local travel advisory, only essential travel, such as to and from work or in emergency situations, is recommended, and emergency action plans should be implemented by businesses, schools, government agencies, and other organizations.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.