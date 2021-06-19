Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Flooding possible through the morning hours

By Ashley Smith
Published: Jun. 19, 2021 at 7:48 AM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Flash Flood Watch remains in effect until this afternoon for the entire Tri-State. A Flash Flood Warning is in effect for parts of southeast Indiana until 11:00 a.m. The Tri-State has already measured one to four inches of rain from the storms beginning Friday afternoon.

The greatest threat for storms will end by 10 a.m. Saturday with spotty afternoon storms possible. Sunday which is also Father’s Day and the Summer Solstice (at 11:30 p.m.) will give way to the chance for storms yet again. High 86.

Rain becomes likely Monday and ends early Tuesday. This could also give us the chance for heavy rain at times. Once the rain passes, Tuesday afternoon will be dry and cool with a high of 70.

Humidity levels will drop Tuesday and Wednesday with dewpoints in the 40s and 50s. Thursday will be dry too with rain returning Friday and Saturday.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Friday and Saturday are First Alert Weather Days. Thunderstorms could be strong to severe...
First Alert: Waves of storms arrive in Tri-State
A suspect is firing at police in Covington.
Man shot and killed by police after standoff in Covington
A teen is dead in a Walnut Hills quadruple shooting overnight, Cincinnati police say.
Teen dead in Walnut Hills quadruple shooting
An earthquake in eastern Indiana could be felt in the Tri-State, according to the USGS.
3.8-magnitude Indiana earthquake felt in Tri-State
Great Smoky Mountains National Park
Bear killed after attacking sleeping teen at Great Smoky Mountains campsite

Latest News

Saturday morning update
Flooding rains possible Saturday morning
Saturday and Sunday will be story at times
Storms continue Saturday morning before becoming scattered in the afternoon
More storms possible Saturday and Sunday
Severe Storms and Flooding Rains Possible Starting Friday Evening