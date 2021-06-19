Contests
Heavy rain causes high water, road closures in Tri-State area

Batesville, IN.
Batesville, IN.(WXIX)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jun. 19, 2021 at 11:20 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Several areas throughout the Tri-State area are flooded due to high water.

A Flash Flood Watch remains in effect until this afternoon for the entire Tri-State. A Flash Flood Warning is in effect for parts of southeast Indiana until 11:00 a.m.

A Hamilton County dispatcher says that areas with high water include:

  • Fender at Delhi
  • Haft just passed the I-74 bridge overpass.
  • All of U.S. 50

Areas in Warren County are closed.

  • Corwin Avenue between U.S. Route 42 and New Burlington Road-Waynesville
  • Columbia Road between U.S. Route 42 and Glosser-Richardson Road.
  • Mason-Morrow-Millgrove Road between Stubbs Mill Road and Shawhan Road.
  • Stubbs Mill Road between Mason-Morrow-Millgrove and Trovillo Road.
  • Front Street between Pike Street and Morrow Blackhawk Road.

Warren County EMA states that Oregonia Road between Waynesville Road and Hollingsworth Road is closed due to a large tree that is down.

The Dearborn County Board of Commissioners declared an orange travel watch due to the flooding.

An orange (watch) travel status means that conditions are threatening to the safety of the public.

FOX19 NOW will update the story as more information becomes available.

