Man arrested after pointing gun at Boone County law enforcement then initiating police chase, deputies say

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -The man who allegedly pointed a gun at Boone County deputy and sergeant Sunday and led law enforcement on a chase to Newport was arrested by Cincinnati police on Friday, the Boone County Sheriff’s Office said.

Jacob C. Roberts, 24, was arrested and booked in the Hamilton County Justice Center after he was discharged from the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

>> Driver points gun at Boone County deputy, sergeant, deputies say

Boone County deputies say they were originally dispatched around 4:15 a.m. Sunday for a drug complaint in the parking lot of 196 Mary Grubbs Highway.

They found that a man and woman were inside the vehicle. Deputies say they asked the man to get out, and as he was getting out, he pointed the gun toward one of the deputies.

The sheriff’s office says that the deputy turned the suspect’s hand away from his face as the deputy fell to the ground. The deputy sustained minor injuries.

Deputies say the suspect then pointed the gun toward a sergeant while he then fled on foot. He then led them on a short pursuit.

The suspect then got into another car at the scene. Deputies say the driver of that car then fled.

>> Suspect in NKY officer-involved shooting has life-threatening injuries, police say

The same suspect was then involved in a police chase which ended in Campbell County at the Newport Plaza Shopping Center parking lot, KSP said late Monday.

The chase ensued after Kenton County Police attempted a traffic stop on a vehicle matching the description of the one that fled the first scene, according to KSP.

The suspect drove into the Newport parking lot, left the vehicle and shot at the officers, police say.

Officers fired a number of rounds, hitting and wounding the suspect, according to KSP.

He was then transported to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

Roberts is facing two counts of wanton endangerment-police office, one count of possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, one count of fleeing or evading police, one count of resisting arrest, one count of criminal mischief, and one count of possession of marijuana.

Deputies say that Roberts is at the Hamilton County Justice Center on a $250,000 cash bond. He is expected to be transported to Kentucky soon.

