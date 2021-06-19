Contests
More storms possible Saturday and Sunday

By Ashley Smith
Updated: 55 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - We will still see the chance for severe weather overnight and into the pre-dawn hours Saturday. Heavy rain and lightning will be the greatest threat. As of 3:00am, the only severe weather watch/warning or advisory in effect will be for flooding. A Flash Flood Watch will remain in effect until Saturday afternoon for the entire viewing area. A Flash Flood Warning is in effect until 5:30am for parts of Carroll, Gallatin, Grant and Owen Counties. In those spots, more than two inches of rain has already been recorded.

The greatest threat for storms will end by 10am Saturday with spotty afternoon storms possible. Sunday which is also Father’s Day and the Summer Solstice (at 11:30pm) will give way to the chance for storms yet again. High 86.

Rain becomes likely Monday and ends early Tuesday. This could also give us the chance for heavy rain at times. Once the rain passes, Tuesday afternoon will be dry and cool with a high of 70.

Humidity levels will drop Tuesday and Wednesday with dewpoints in the 40s and 50s. Thursday will be dry too with rain returning Friday and Saturday.

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Severe Storms and Flooding Possible