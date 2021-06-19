Rain is ending but flooding continues

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - We have already measured 3.77″ of rain at CVG from Friday through Saturday. Rain is coming to an end from west to east across the Tri-State but the flooding is ongoing in spots.

A Flash Flood Watch remains in effect until this afternoon for the entire Tri-State. A Flood Warning remains in effect along the Little Miami River at Kings Mills from Saturday evening through Sunday morning.

Saturday afternoon will be mainly dry but warm and humid with spotty storms possible. Sunday which is also Father’s Day and the Summer Solstice (at 11:30 p.m.) will give way to the chance for storms yet again. High 86.

Rain becomes likely Monday and ends early Tuesday. This could also give us the chance for heavy rain at times. Once the rain passes, Tuesday afternoon will be dry and cool with a high of 70.

Humidity levels will drop Tuesday and Wednesday with dewpoints in the 40s and 50s. Thursday will be dry too with rain returning Friday and Saturday.

