Showers and storms early on Father’s Day

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Don’t stash the rain gear just yet. Portions of the Tri-State could see a few early morning showers and storms, but most areas will remain dry through midday. Happy Father’s Day to all the dads and father-figures. It’s going to be a hot day. Highs will reach into the upper 80s to around 90 degrees. An evening shower is possible.

Rain becomes likely Monday and ends early Tuesday. This could also give us the chance for heavy rain at times. Once the rain passes, Tuesday afternoon will be dry and cool with a high of 70.

Humidity levels will drop Tuesday and Wednesday with dewpoints in the 40s and 50s. Thursday will be dry too with rain returning Friday and Saturday.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.