Tornado confirmed touch down in Montgomery, Butler County Friday

The National Weather Service confirmed they tracked a tornado from Montgomery to Butler Co Friday evening.(Gray Media)
By Maggy Mcdonel
Updated: 56 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, Ohio (WXIX) - The National Weather Service confirmed they tracked a tornado from Montgomery to Butler County Friday evening.

They estimate the EF1 storm had max winds of 90-95 mph. It touched down near Gratis and lifted near Germantown.

The NWS reported the tornado uprooted several groves of trees on Ruddenbag Rd. and tore roofing material from several barns along Oxford Rd.

Friday saw record rainfall causing flooding throughout the Tri-State.

Dearborn County, Indiana declared an “orange” travel watch Saturday; officials say this warning will continue into Monday.

Over 26,000 Tri-State homes were without power Saturday morning.

Portions of the Tri-State could see a few early morning showers and storms Sunday morning, but most areas will remain dry through midday.

