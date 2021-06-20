1 dead, 3 injured in South Cumminsville shooting, police say

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -A man died, and three people are hurt after a shooting took place in South Cumminsville Sunday morning.

Cincinnati police say they were dispatched to the 3700 block of Borden Street around 12:30 a.m. and found 41-year-old Courtney Evans dead as well as two shooting victims.

The two shooting victims were taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, and a third one arrived there in a private vehicle, police said.

Officers say they will not be releasing the names of the three victims at this time.

Police did not say if they have a suspect yet.

It is unclear as to what led up to the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Cincinnati Police Department’s Homicide Unit at 513-352-3542.

