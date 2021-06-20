Aurora man’s home flooded after night of heavy storms

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - As massive storms tore through the Tri-State area Friday night, an Aurora Indiana resident’s home was flooded.

Rick Carey says his home that he has lived in for six years has never flooded before, but his house on the hill proved to be no match for the recent storms.

Carey says he spent most of the day using a wet vacuum to clean it the water that had covered the ground floor of his home.

He says there was at least three feet of water and all his belongings floating around when the flood hit.

Carey says he didn’t expect the storm to be as impactful as it was.

”It’s not a flood zone especially having a drainage system next door to you. We’re up on a hill that drainage system is way down. To see that amount of water was like a lake,” Carey says.

He says mostly thankful his family is safe and he didn’t get electrocuted when checking the damage.

As of now, he’s fanning everything out. He hopes he’s able to salvage his guitars and equipment so he’s able to play at nursing homes again.

A tornado was confirmed to have touched down in Montgomery and Butler County Friday evening.

Many are still dealing with the flooding and damage from the storms over the past few days.

