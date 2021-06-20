Community members gathered for Juneteenth celebrations throughout the city

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Many celebrated Juneteenth, the holiday commemorating the end of slavery in the United States, throughout the Tri-State Saturday.

Organizers at the Northern Kentucky Community Action Commission’s Juneteenth Celebration in Covington say they are bringing the community together to “remind them of the importance of remembering our history, remembering where we’ve been, and celebrating where we’re going.”

It was a great day to celebrate Juneteenth with music, food, games, health screenings, and a program for dads.

“The fatherhood program at NKCAC is a new program to really support and assist community fathers with being healthy parents, creating healthy relationships,” said an organizer.

Across the river, hundreds of people also gathered at Findlay Market, their Juneteeth Tasting Event at the Market.

“Tickets were actually sold out, which is amazing because 100% of the ticket proceeds went back to the Black-owned businesses that were participating,” said Findlay Market Communications Coordinator Alena Schuckmann.

For Naimah Sams of Like Moms Only Vegan, this holiday is extra sweet because she opened her business one year ago on Juneteenth.

“We are very grateful for the amount of success we’ve had considering that we opened right in the middle of a pandemic last year, so it’s been really nice being here, so we’re looking forward to another year,” said Sams.

Not only was there good food but good discussion too.

“The panel was really a discussion around Juneteenth and really what it means to each of us and our experience around it. And what’s really great is that Cincinnati Young Black Professionals each year has been able to celebrate that and bring awareness to that within a crowd of young professionals here in Cincinnati,” said Tim Barr from CYBP.

Just down the street in Over-the-Rhine, it was another celebration of Juneteenth and Black-owned businesses.

”We’ve had all kinds of Black-owned businesses, and black artists come out today to represent so we can support and uplift them and promote that spirit in our community, said Deborah Stevens from Mobile Black Wall Street.

“I’m glad we’re a part of it. I’m glad we’re a part of it. I hope it continues from here on and after that,” said Stevens.

